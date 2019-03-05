Charlton Hwende arrested at Harare Int. Airport

MDC Alliance deputy treasurer-general and Kuwadzana East MP, Charlton Hwende has been arrested. Hwende had been in Namibia for some time where he has been receiving medical care.

He was arrested upon his arrival back home at the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport. Hwende will most likely be charged with treason as he was on the police’s wanted list of the ringleaders of the January riots according to reports.

Hwende joind a lomg list of oppostion MPs who have been arrested for treason following fuel protests that broke out on January 16.

Hwende’s arrest was revealed by MDC presidential spokesperson Nkululeko Sibanda on Twitter. Sibanda wrote:

Mnangagwa continues the abuse of human rights with the arrest of Hon MP Hwende of the MDC led by President Chamisa. President Chamisa won the last Presidential election before Mnangagwa working with ZEC rigged the results.