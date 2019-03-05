Joanna Mamombe Has A Case To Answer – Court Rules

MDC MP Joanna Mamombe had her application for refusal of remand rejected by a Harare magistrate on Tuesday morning. A ZimLive reports read as follows:

MDC MP Joana Mamombe has had her application for refusal of remand rejected by a Harare magistrate this morning. The court ruled she was brought to court on time, only that the court was overwhelmed with other cases; arrest lawful and reasonable suspicion she committed the offence.

She has been remanded in custody to 19 March as the magistrate insisted that even though the state witness was not eloquent, she was still convinced that there is reasonable suspicion that she committed a crime. Lawyers are now proceeding with bail application at High Court.

Mamombe was arrested on Saturday in Nyanga where she was attending a Parliamentary workshop. She is facing treason charges.