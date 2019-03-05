ZANU PF Summons WhatsApp Group Admins For A Disciplinary Meeting

ZANU PF Mashonaland West Province has invited all WhatsApp group administrators for a meeting at the provincial offices to deal with rampant social media abuse.

The letter dated 5 March and signed by the provincial youth league secretary V. Musengi reads as follows:

ATTENTION: ZANU PF MASH WEST SOCIAL MEDIA PLATFORMS ADMINS 1. We have noted with concern the rampant and gross social media abuse in Mashonaland West ZANU PF structures where party members are disrespecting and vilifying leaders through the politics of patronage. 2. Disciplinary measures will be taken against those found on the wrong side of the law. 3. Thus, we are inviting all groups admins for a meeting on Saturday (09/03/10) at the ZANU PF Provincial Office, where registration and other processes will take place.