CCC appeals High Court judgement on recalls

HARARE – The beleaguered Citizens Coalition for Change has appealed against the High Court judgement which threw out its case against the recalling of 15 Members of Parliament, nine Senators and 17 councillors by self-proclaimed interim secretary general Sengezo Tshabangu.

Party deputy spokesman Gift Ostallos Siziba said the effect of the appeal was that it suspends the decision of the High Court.

“We have noted an appeal in the Supreme Court against the High Court ruling on the fraudulent recall of the people’s representatives,” Siziba said on his X handle.

“The effect of the appeal is that it suspends the decision of the High court. Our position remains unchanged and unwavering. Sengeso Tshabangu is neither our member nor Interim Sec General because such position does not exist in our movement.”

The application was stamped 6 November but the party went ahead yesterday to nominate candidates to contest the 9 December by-elections.

Several followers asked Siziba why the party and its leader Nelson Chamisa were not involved in the case, leaving it to the candidates that were recalled.

@BukhosiSiband11 said: “Hon Gift, High Court was clear that Pres @nelsonchamisa and

@CCCZimbabwe must be cited in court Papers so that they respond via affidavits to clarify that Tshabangu is an imposter. I hope the error has been corrected.”

@cassias_jays suggested: “Leaders must be chosen by people and not leaders choosing people. Why can’t your party hold an elective conference, this will help to plug the loopholes that will bring problems to your party, where are the other senior leaders of the party because only 4 people are visible?”

