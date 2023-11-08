Tshabangu sets his guns for Harare CCC MPs, but warned Harare is not Bulawayo

HARARE – Self-proclaimed Citizens Coalition for Change interim secretary general Sengezo Tshabangu today said he is now going to clean up Harare and will be there before end of day today, but he was warned that Harare is not Bulawayo.

Tshabangu, who has caused chaos within the opposition by recalling legislators and councillors elected only three months ago, today tweeted: “Its game on as I vow to fullfil my promises of leaving no one and no place behind, I’ll be in Harare before day end today,the train of Constitutionalism,Transparency and Tolerance is totally unstoppable,no two ways about that until when we reach the desired destination,aluta .”

@Tayers0 told Tshabangu: “Harare is not Bulawayo please note That, come we just need to see you there and explain your self who appoint you SG.”

@KDonkeni issued an even sterner warning: “Rufu rwako rwuri padhuze. Chero varoyi vajamuka.”

It is not clear who is behind Tshabangu but with by-elections scheduled for 9 December, some say no one will back him after he loses the elections to candidates fielded by CCC leader Nelson Chamisa.

The main opposition has split three times so far and on each occasion those who broke away from the party leader suffered defeats in subsequent elections.

First to break away was Welshman Ncube, then Tendai Biti and finally Douglas Mwonzora.

Opposition leader Morgan Tsvangirai got even stronger after Ncube broke away though he was not able to contest elections after Biti broke away.

Chamisa, who succeeded Tsvangirai, performed even better this year after Mwonzora broke away though he lost the presidential election.

Chamisa is challenging the result but did not go to court and instead wanted the Southern African Development Community to intervene and call fresh elections. SADC, however, said he must seek an internal solution.

Tendai Munyanduri, who says he is the president of the New Innovation and Modernization Front, says Tshabangu should just fight to get the Political Parties Finance from Chamisa, “then you will be rich like Mwonzora! 6 billion dollars every year, you will automatically be a billionaire! Buy property & rent it out!”.

