Biti given a wholly suspended prison sentence and fined US$300

A Harare magistrate has handed ex-finance minister Tendai Biti a wholly suspended prison sentence of 6 months and also ordered him to pay a US$300 fine for calling Tatiana Aleshina “stupid” in 2020.

Charge was assault.

Magistrate Vongai Muchuchuti said Biti simply failed to manage his emotions and will likely commit a similar offence.

Tendai Biti’s lawyer Alec Muchadehama says they will appeal the former Harare East MP’s conviction for assault after calling a Russian woman “stupid” in 2020.

‘Extremely disappointed but not surprised,’ said Muchadehama.

Tatiana an employee of property tycoon Ken Sharpe said the conviction is a “Zimbabwean woman victory.”

This is a developing story: We’ll give updates on the situation as we learn more.

