Biti apologises for assaulting foreign investor

Former Finance Minister Tendai Biti, who was convicted on Monday for verbally assaulting Russian investor Tatiana Aleshina, has issued an apology.

In his plea for leniency, Biti informed Harare magistrate Vongai Muchuchuti that he did not intend to harm Aleshina and expressed genuine remorse for the incident.

His conviction stems from an incident at the Harare Magistrates Court in 2020 when he referred to Aleshina as a “stupid idiot.”

Biti emphasized that the situation was exaggerated and assured that such behavior would not recur.

His lawyer, Alec Muchadehama, stated, “The accused sincerely regrets the incident,” explaining that Biti refrained from apologizing earlier to avoid interfering with ongoing legal proceedings.

Muchadehama argued that Biti’s remarks were provoked by Aleshina’s derogatory comments and asserted that Biti poses no threat to her.

Furthermore, Biti highlighted his familial responsibilities, including supporting his children’s education abroad, caring for his elderly mother, and assisting vulnerable individuals in his former constituency, Harare East.

He also mentioned his legal practice and piggery business, which employ over 40 people and sustain his family.

Biti underscored his mother’s health conditions, emphasizing her need for constant medical attention.

However, Tafara Chirambira, representing the State, urged the court to consider Biti’s professional standing as a lawyer and his previous convictions.

Chirambira emphasized the need for equitable treatment of the victim, emphasizing her age and gender.

He argued that a financial penalty would not suffice as Biti is financially stable and suggested community service as a more appropriate punishment.

Sentencing is scheduled for 3 p.m.

