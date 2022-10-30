Biti exposed in malicious attack on a Harare property developer

A Harare Company West Properties Zimbabwe has exposed parliamentarian Tendai Biti’s malicious attack against them after the legislator claimed that the company received 200 000 hectares of land from the City of Harare thereby ignoring the fact that Harare as a whole is only 94 000 hectares.

According to the company, Biti is cynically manipulating public opinion in a manner that betrays gross disrespect for the intelligence of the public.

The company said Biti’s conduct is unusual for a man occupying the political position he enjoys in society and the world saying it is completely unheard of and thoroughly unbecoming of a learned legal practitioner.

“Biti intends to muddy the waters by baiting journalists with sensational but false claims, knowing that they will be repeated without verification. It would be unfortunate if the media rewarded his contemptuous behaviour. All this is by design.

“Biti knows that Kenneth Raydon Sharpe (WestPro CEO) did not receive 200,000 hectares of land from the City of Harare. He knows Harare is only 94,000 hectares in size. He knows that the matter was settled by the Supreme Court and has nothing to do with the charges he is facing. He is cynically manipulating public opinion in a manner that betrays gross disrespect for the intelligence of the public. While his conduct is unusual for a man occupying the political position he enjoys in society, it is completely unheard of and thoroughly unbecoming of a learned legal practitioner,” WestPro public relations manager Michael Chideme said.

He said Biti is misleading media in his claims saying these claims are just cruel and ill-intentioned.

Chideme said the company only received 270 hectares of land from City if Harare saying the 200 000 figure by Biti was among outrageous falsehoods cooked up to stir up negative public sentiment and concocted malicious lie.

“Mr. Biti proceeded to accuse Mr. Sharpe of the largest land theft in Zimbabwe since the country’s independence from white settler rule, despite knowing that the accusation was false. The incendiary language had racial overtones and was intended to generate a negative public opinion of Mr. Sharpe. Regrettably, these remarks have been repeatedly published. – News Day

