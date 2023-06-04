Artisanal miner stabbed to death

A 23-YEAR-OLD man was fatally stabbed by a colleague after the latter allegedly assaulted the former’s brother in Penhalonga yesterday.

The deceased, Vincent Takaendesa, died after he was stabbed multiple times on the chest by a suspect, Mike Mhanga (23).

Manicaland provincial police spokesperson Inspector Norbert Muzondo confirmed the incident.

He said police have launched a manhunt for Mhanga, who went on the run after committing the offence.

“At around 8pm at Old West Business Centre in Penhalonga, the accused person approached the now deceased accusing him of assaulting his younger brother. An altercation ensued, resulting in the accused attacking the deceased with fists. In retaliation, the now deceased picked a log and attacked the accused person. He retreated while arming himself with an Okapi knife which he drew from his pockets.

“The now deceased continued to attack the accused person. The accused then retaliated and stabbed the deceased on the chest and he fled, leaving the now deceased calling for help. Police were alerted and he was taken to Victoria Chitepo Provincial Hospital where he died upon arrival,” he said.

Inspector Muzondo appealed to members of the public with information leading to the arrest of the suspectt to contact their nearest police station. – Manica Post

