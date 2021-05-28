Zimbabwe vaccinates more than 23 000 in one day

Zimbabwe today vaccinated more than 23 000 people with 8 509 getting the first jab and 14 898 getting the second dose, signifying a significant jump over the past few days.

This has raised the number of people so far vaccinated to 656 630. Those fully immunised are 320 166.

There were 64 new cases today with 21 in Matebeleland South, 17 in Masvingo, 11 in Bulawayo and 10 in Harare.

Only 22 people recovered and one died with the number of active cases going up to 762.

Harare has 393, Masvingo 120 and Bulawayo 70.

Deaths have risen to 1 593, cases to 38 918 and recoveries to 36 563.