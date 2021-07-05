Zimbabwe records 10 866 Covid-19 cases in June alone

ZIMBABWE has witnessed a surge in COVID -19 cases over the past month, with more than 10 thousand new cases recorded in the month of June alone.

In that regard, President Cde Emmerson Mnangagwa has urged Zimbabweans to remain on guard to beat back Covid-19 whose third wave has seen a spike in deaths and new infections.

He was speaking at the burial of Major-General (Retired) Clever Shadreck Chiramba at the National Heroes Acre in Harare yesterday.

The third wave of Covid-19 is upon us with the current variants being highly transmissible. Many lives have been lost within a short space of time. We should therefore not gamble with our lives. Our country is now operating under Level Four lockdown to curb the present infection and death spikes.

Let us all work harder to quickly return to normalcy. The country must continue to religiously observe the WHO public health protocols and the preventive measures Government has put in place, said the President.

Zimbabwe reached a cumulative total of 53 665 confirmed cases and 1 859 deaths by Saturday, but is seeing more than 1 000 new cases a day at the moment and daily deaths in the high teens or twenties.

Supply chains have been secured with an extra 500 000 doses arriving just over a week ago and 2 million doses expected any time, allowing the vaccination drive to be accelerated.