MADRID – Real Madrid’s dynamic forward Vinicius Jr has captured the attention of fans and pundits alike with his scintillating performances this season, sparking discussions about his candidacy for the prestigious Ballon d’Or award.

Manager Carlo Ancelotti, according to Reuters endorsed the Brazilian’s credentials, asserting that the 23-year-old deserved recognition for his outstanding contributions on the field.

Vinicius has been in electrifying form, netting five goals and providing five assists in the Champions League alone, instrumental in Real Madrid’s journey to the final. Additionally, his 13 goals in LaLiga played a crucial role in securing the league title for the record-extending 36th time last weekend.

With the Champions League final against Borussia Dortmund looming on June 1 at Wembley, Ancelotti expressed confidence in Vinicius’s ability to leave a lasting impact on the grand stage. “He’s doing a great job,” Ancelotti remarked, highlighting Vinicius’s potential to clinch the Ballon d’Or if he maintains his impressive form in the upcoming fixtures.

Acknowledging Vinicius’s remarkable development since his arrival from Flamengo in 2018, Ancelotti praised the forward’s relentless work ethic and dedication to improvement. “He’s better at evading his markers now and has improved in front of goal as well. He’s done so with a spectacular work ethic on a daily basis,” Ancelotti emphasized, underscoring Vinicius’s disciplined approach to his craft.

While Vinicius’s individual brilliance has garnered widespread acclaim, Ancelotti also credited the collective effort of the entire squad, particularly amid a season marred by injuries to key players. “Vinicius is among the best in the world, but we mustn’t forget how the others have contributed,” Ancelotti stressed, highlighting the team’s unity and resilience.

However, Real Madrid’s preparations for the Champions League final have been met with uncertainties, as French midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni faces a race against time to recover from injury. Ancelotti indicated potential rotations in the lineup to manage the team’s fitness ahead of the crucial fixture.

As anticipation builds for the Champions League showdown, Vinicius’s stellar performances continue to fuel speculation about his prospects for individual honors. With Ancelotti’s vote of confidence and Real Madrid’s quest for European glory, all eyes will be on Vinicius as he aims to etch his name in footballing history.

