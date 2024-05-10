Erik ten Hag Acknowledges Impact of Injuries Amid Speculation Over Future

Spread the love

MANCHESTER – Manchester United’s manager, Erik ten Hag, addressed concerns about the club’s underwhelming season on Friday, attributing part of their struggles to numerous injuries while also hinting at understanding from the club’s owners regarding the challenging circumstances.

Despite a disappointing Premier League campaign that sees Manchester United languishing in eighth place with 54 points and three matches remaining, Ten Hag’s team has reached the FA Cup final, where they are set to face Manchester City.

However, even a potential victory at Wembley might not be enough to secure Ten Hag’s position amidst ongoing speculation about his future at Old Trafford.

In a press conference ahead of Sunday’s league clash against Arsenal, Ten Hag emphasized the impact injuries have had on the team’s performance. With a staggering 32 different defensive lineups and 13 partnerships at center-back, coupled with a shortage of options at left-back, Ten Hag believes the owners, including new co-owner Jim Ratcliffe, grasp the challenges faced by the team.

“The (owners) have common sense,” Ten Hag remarked. “You see when we have 32 different back lines, we’ve used 13 partnerships in center-half, when they see we don’t have a left-back, they know that will have a negative impact on results.”

Despite the setbacks, according to Reuters, Ten Hag highlighted the significance of the upcoming FA Cup final, describing it as a potential highlight of the season. However, concerns persist over the fitness of key players, with midfielder Mason Mount encountering a new injury and defender Luke Shaw experiencing a setback in his recovery process.

“Luke Shaw had a setback in his process as well but there is still hope, and he will fight to be available for the (FA Cup) final,” Ten Hag expressed. Centre-back Lisandro Martinez, though injury-free now, remains sidelined for Sunday’s match due to a previous calf strain.

Meanwhile, the return of Bruno Fernandes, Marcus Rashford, and Scott McTominay to training provides a glimmer of hope for Manchester United. Ten Hag reiterated that injuries have been a significant factor in the team’s underperformance this season, emphasizing the challenges of fielding a competitive lineup amidst key absences.

“We know the reasons we are underperforming is because of the injuries. No team will perform when you have so many injuries in key areas,” Ten Hag concluded, shedding light on the ongoing struggles faced by Manchester United as they navigate the final stretch of the season.

