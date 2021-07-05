TB Joshua’s week-long burial procession begins on Monday

CAPE TOWN, July 5 (ANA) – The funeral procession of Nigerian pastor and televangelist TB Joshua is set to begin on Monday, with a series of services culminating in a thanksgiving service on July 11. According to a statement issued by the Joshua family, Monday evening, July 5, will see funeral proceedings starting off with a candlelight procession at a private service.

Joshua, founder of the Synagogue, Church Of All Nations (SCOAN) mega church, died on June 5 after a live broadcast, leaving his wife, three children and millions of followers throughout the African continent. The church confirmed that all services will be broadcast live on the Christian television network founded by Joshua, Emmanuel TV, as well as on online video-streaming service YouTube. Laying my late Husband to rest is not easy. Heartbreaks are not easy. They all take a toll on your physical & mental being. So be patient with yourself. Take time to heal but remember that whatever the Almighty takes away from you, He has ur interest at heart. Heaven is our home! pic.twitter.com/koGldlgbpI — Mrs Evelyn™ Joshua (@Mama__Evelyn) July 1, 2021

On July 6 to 7, tribute services will be held at SCOAN between 10am and 7pm and will be open to the public. This will include services of songs in addition to an all-night prayer service. Seating will be limited, to comply with Covid-19 restrictions. On July 8, Joshua’s body will be lying in state between 11am and 5pm at SCOAN and will be open to the public. On July 9, the laying to rest and interment segment of the week-long burial proceedings will take place. This will be open to the public, again with limited seating capacity.

On July 11, a thanksgiving service will take place at SCOAN with limited seating capacity, which will round off the burial proceedings. Punch Nigeria reported on Sunday that the Lagos State government has inspected the facilities at SCOAN to ensure compliance with Covid-19 safety precautions in preparation for Joshua’s funeral. According to local media reports, the state government delegation was led by the commissioner for health Professor Akin Abayomi and the director-general of the Lagos State Safety Commission, Lanre Mojola.