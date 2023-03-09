Zanu PF aspiring candidate pledges 600 youth funding for nurse aid training and sent them to UK

Chipinge – As the election fever hots up, Zanu PF aspiring candidate for Mutare Central, Isau Mupfumi is parting with US$36 000 to fund 600 Mutare youth for nurse training.

Last month Mupfumi paid a group of musicians $20 000 to perform at a family show in Sakubva.

The transport business mogul through his St. Lucy Foundation this week, identified 600 trainees from Sakubva to be trained Community health care for the next six weeks by the Zimbabwe Red Cross Society.

Addressing the trainees at Sakubva Beit-hall on Monday Zanu PF District Coordination Committee (DCC) chairman Binali Yard said his party will leave no stone unturned in its bid to win Mutare Central Constituency which has been a preserve for the opposition party.

“What we want in Mutare Central is a person who will drive the ruling party agenda forward. The communique we received from our bosses is that losing an urban seat in the Parliamentary elections is a crime. We will rally behind the person you choose to represent you,” said Yard.

The trainees most of whom do not possess five O levels were promised by the DCC Mutare chairman that after the 42-day training, they were going to be deployed at public hospitals in the province for their work-related learning program.

In an interview with this publication, Isau Mupfumi downplayed the issue that the gesture was to lure the electorate to vote for him in the upcoming elections, adding that the training through St. Lucy Foundation was fulfilling the objectives of Zanu Pf First Secretary Emmerson Mnangagwa that citizens acquire basic knowledge of community health care.

“This training is part of the President’s objectives that we should have amongst our people those who can give home base care services to patients at home. Out of the 600 people who have turned up for the training, we have 400 youths. We want our youths to establish home-based care centres in their communities as well,” noted Mupfumi.

Red Cross Zimbabwe provincial manager Munyaradzi Chikukwa said the training was a community-based health care which was the first stage towards the attaining the nurse aid certificate.

“The community health-based care is the first stage towards the attainment of the nurse aid certificate. It is a course with three stages for one to qualify as a nurse aid. We are still in talks with Government that funds permitting we will upscale that, to the level of nurse aid since our mandate is to complement Government efforts through training nurse aids who will work in hospitals across the country,” explained Chikukwa. – Masvingo Mirror

