WHO commends Zimbabwe’ Covid vaccination drive

THE World Health Organisation has commended Zimbabwe for the successful rollout of the COVID-19 vaccination programme which has seen more than one million people receiving the first dose.

In a speech read on his behalf by the World Health Organisation COVID-19 Incident Manager, Dr Lincoln Charimari, WHO country representative Dr Alex Gasasira lauded the government of Zimbabwe for its strong national response to the pandemic.

“Zimbabwe is currently experiencing the third wave of increased COVID-19 cases. I would like to take this opportunity to applaud the Government of Zimbabwe for its continued very strong leadership in the national response. The ongoing efforts to ensure stronger compliance with public health and social measures as well as increase COVID-19 vaccination coverage in the population are laudable, Whilst the vaccination campaign offers the people of Zimbabwe the much-needed immunity against the disease, it is the responsibility of everyone, to continue taking precautionary measures to curb the spread of COVID-19,” said Dr Lincoln Charimari.

Dr Charimari was speaking at the official handover and receipt of medical supplies by the Germany ambassador to Zimbabwe, His Excellency Mr Udo Volz.

“These masks are to be used in hospitals this is Germany’s support to frontline workers in their fight against Covid-19,” said Ambassador Udo Volz, Germany ambassador to Zimbabwe.

Deputy Minister of Heath and Child Care, Dr John Mangwiro who received the supplies on behalf of the government, commended friendly countries like Germany for their continued support to Zimbabwe in the fight against COVID-19.

“Our vaccination programme is going on well, we have also roped in private players because we have seen that the queues are quite long and we don’t want people to stay for long. This has been successful because of Government’s commitment as well as the support we continue to receive from other countries,” said Dr Mangwiro.

The medical supplies which include surgical face masks were handed over to the National Pharmaceutical Company (NatPharm) for onward distribution to rural clinics. – ZBC