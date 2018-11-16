Man beds brother’s pregnant wife

BASSOP!

Tayamuka Makombe from Kwekwe was left for dead by his brother, Tinashe Makombe for having an affair with his 18-year-old wife Vimbai Chidembo who is six months pregnant.

The matter came to light when Tinashe was dragged before a Kwekwe magistrate facing physical abuse charges.

The court heard that on 9 November around 0700 hours when Tinashe went home in Amaveni his wife was not home.

While looking for her, he later learnt she was last seen in the company of his brother Tayamuka.

Further investigations revealed that the couple had gone to Chiundura B in the same suburb.

Upon arrival at the two’s love nest, Tinashe forced open the door where he found the two in a compromising position while naked.

Angered by the scene, Tinashe produced a machete and attacked the two, leaving them for dead.

Tinashe was found guilty of the charge but was saved jail time by Kwekwe Magistrate, Storey Rushambwa and given a five-year suspended sentence.

“The accused was found guilty of the offence but was not sentenced because there was high provocation which amounts to strong mitigation. Also the wife’s moral blameworthy was high,” read part of the judgment.