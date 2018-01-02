Former Minister Jason Machaya Hospitalised While In Prison

Former Minister of State for Midlands Provincial Affairs and Senator for Gokwe Jason Machaya was rushed to Gweru Provincial Hospital after he suddenly fell ill while in detention at WhaWha Prison.

Machaya’s relative who spoke to The Herald on condition of anonymity confirmed the development and referred the publication to the former minister’s lawyer Mr Hillary Garikayi of Garikayi and Company who also confirmed the issue. Machaya’s relative said:

Remember, he was involved in that horrific accident and was still healing. He also lost his son in a car accident recently and he was arrested when he was still mourning. I think this is what has affected him and we are holding our breath hoping for the better.

Machaya’s lawyer, Mr Garikayi confirmed the incident but refused to shed light on the issue. When The Herald visited Gweru Provincial Hospital yesterday, armed prison officers were seen milling around the complex. Machaya was reportedly still in the ICU although The Herald could not get a comment from Dr Tendayi Chandayengerwa who declined to comment.

More: Herald