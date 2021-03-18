Chiwenga receives his second jab

Vice President Constantino Chiwenga this morning received his second shot of the Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccine.

The VP received his vaccine at Wilkins Hospital in Harare where he urged Zimbabweans to embrace the programme.

He commended the speed with which the process is now being handled.

VP Chiwenga said the expansion of the staff carrying out the vaccination process to include medical staff from local authorities, uniformed forces and retirees would help to make the roll out faster.

“If we are to achieve our target of vaccinating 60 percent of the population, we have to do it faster and have the manpower to do it,” he said.