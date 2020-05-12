Chinese doctors arrive in Zimbabwe to aid fight against COVID-19

China has sent a team of 12 medical experts to Zimbabwe to help the African country fight COVID-19.

On Monday afternoon, the experts from Hunan Province arrived in Zimbabwe’s capital Harare, along with medical supplies, which include ventilators, nucleic acid testing kits, face masks and medical protective suits.

Zhu Yimin, deputy director of the provincial health commission, said Zimbabwe and some other African countries had lent a hand to China during the period when China was hit hard by COVID-19. The Chinese medical experts are expected to help Zimbabwe fight the epidemic.

The 12 experts are from respiratory departments, infectious disease departments and the fields of intensive medicine, traditional Chinese medicine, infection control, public health and nursing. Most of them have frontline experience in the prevention and control of COVID-19.