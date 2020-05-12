Zodwa Wabantu says she won’t stop being a ‘loose woman’

Reality TV star and socialite Zodwa Wabantu took to Instagram on Tuesday to remind her 1.1 million followers that despite all her blessings, she will remain an “isifebe” (loose woman).

True to her nature, in a short video, the “Zodwa Wabantu: Uncensored” star is seen doing her morning exercise, dressed in a white crop top and a black g-string and trainers.

She captioned her post: “I’m Very Blessed🙇 But I won’t stop being Isfebe Good morning my People”

DJ Lady Du, real name Duduzile Ngwenya, responded to the post, telling Zodwa that she’s not defined by her past.

“You are not isfebe sesi (a whore my sister) you are living your best life, if you were you wouldn’t be in committed relationships. Your past experiences are not who you are. You are a genuine person and I love you.”

To which the Durban-based socialite replied and said: “ngiyabonga (thank you)…the truth. I love you, my Lady.”

The racy dancer, who was famously known for risqué dance moves and not wearing underwear, has previously revealed that she had a tough life growing up in Soweto, after her mother’s passing.

She also admitted she admitted she had previously did sex work.

“If you asked me out then I would sleep at your place and in the morning I would expect money. Some may say it’s prostitution but I was hustling. I just needed to survive,” she said in her reality show, “Zodwa Wabantu: Uncensored”.

Zodwa who is synonymous with controversy has been keeping her followers informed and entertained during the lockdown.

If she’s not jogging half-naked in her yard or feeding her dogs, then she’s sharing information about penis enlargement, breast and bum augmentations.