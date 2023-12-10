Nelson Chamisa dumps AFM for SDA, fails to pay bodyguards

In a surprising turn of events, Nelson Chamisa, the leader of the opposition in Zimbabwe, has quietly switched churches from the Apostolic Faith Mission (AFM) to the Seventh Day Adventist (SDA) denomination. This move has raised eyebrows and ignited debates among the political and religious communities in the country.

It is speculated that Chamisa’s decision to change churches was heavily influenced by Advocate Thabani Mpofu, a prominent lawyer and member of the SDA. Mpofu is reputedly known for his persuasive skills and is considered to be one of Chamisa’s close associates.

The AFM community, especially its congregants, are reportedly disgruntled by Chamisa’s choice to abandon the church. Many feel used and betrayed, as they have been steadfast supporters of Chamisa’s political career, attending his rallies and promoting his message.

Critics argue that Chamisa took advantage of the AFM community to further his political ambitions and has now left them disillusioned. The sudden departure has led to questions about the authenticity of Chamisa’s commitment to the church and the values it stands for.

In a separate development, there are reports that Chamisa has allegedly not paid his personal security guards for over four months. Frustrated by the non-payment, these employees have sought the intervention of the Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Unions (ZCTU) for mediation.

The claims of non-payment have raised concerns about Chamisa’s financial management practices and his commitment to the welfare of his staff. The timing of these allegations is especially problematic for Chamisa, as he is currently seeking to maintain his political relevance ahead of upcoming elections.

Chamisa’s spokesperson has denied the accusations against the politician, dismissing them as baseless and politically motivated. The spokesperson emphasized Chamisa’s strong record of championing workers’ rights and pointed to his ongoing efforts to improve the livelihoods of ordinary Zimbabweans.

Nevertheless, these controversies have raised questions about Chamisa’s decision-making and leadership style, further intensifying the political discourse surrounding him. It remains to be seen how these issues will impact his reputation and standing within the Zimbabwean political landscape.

As developments continue to unfold, the public awaits further clarification from Chamisa regarding his church switch and the allegations of non-payment. The future of his political career may depend on how he handles these controversies and maintains trust with his supporters.

Source – Byo24

