Masvingo MPs To Be Recalled From Parliament

Zanu-PF Masvingo provincial chairperson Ezra Chadzamira told The Herald that his province is set to recall four legislators believed to be part of the G40 faction within the ruling party.

The recall will affect Walter Mzembi who was also Masvingo South legislator together with ex-Masvingo Minister of State for Provincial Affairs Dr Paul Chimedza (Gutu South), former provincial political commissar Jappy Jaboon (Bikita South) and ex-deputy secretary for transport in the Politburo Dr Daniel Shumba (Masvingo Urban).

More: Herald