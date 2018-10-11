In recent days a number of stores have been forced to close their doors after essentials such as medicine and water start running out. Long queues for petrol, bread and other essentials have once again become a familiar sight on the streets of most Zimbabwe cities.

A woman passes a ‘no petrol’ sign at a garage in Harare, Zimbabwe, this week. Picture: Philimon Bulawayo/Reuters/African News Agency (ANA)

President Emerson Mnangagwa’s government has introduced a stabilisation programme, which is meant to help the economy recover after years of hardship while Robert Mugabe was in power, but is instead piling even more pressure on already cash-strapped citizens. Earlier this month the government announced that it would de-dollarize, a move that appears to have hastened the onset of the current crisis.

The bond notes that started circulating in Zimbabwe in 2016. Picture: Xinhua
A notice is displayed on a fridge showing rationed items as a man shops in Harare. Picture: Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi/AP

IOL