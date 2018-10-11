Ariana Grande to release another album this year

The ‘No Tears Left To Cry’ hitmaker only released her fourth LP, ‘Sweetener’, in August, but she’s hoping to get another record out within the next few months.

Photographer Miles Diggs spotted Ariana and her fiance Pete Davidson in New York on Wednesday and asked if she’ll release a new album by the end of the year.

Meanwhile, the 25-year-old singer has just released a music video for her song ‘breathin’.

The unusual clip, which was shared on her YouTube account, simply features her new pet teacup pig, Piggy Smalls, walking around a bed and occasionally sniffing at the camera.

Pete – who has Piggy’s name and a drawing of his likeness tattooed on his torso – recently spoke of his amazement at how quickly his fiance had been able to acquire her new pet.

He said: “This girl, like, she was like, ‘I want a pig.’ And then an hour later it was just there. You know what I mean?

“Like, I’m still trying, to get, like, a Propecia refill….This chick got a pig in a f***ing hour.”

And the couple’s porky pal also has a problematic side.

Pete said: “It’s big now! The first two days it was really new and it didn’t move much. But now it’s starting to bite and [headbutt]. So I see why [people don’t keep them in the house].”

Ariana hinted earlier this month she had been busy working on new music with some hints on Twitter.

In one clip, what appear to be new vocals can be heard playing in the background, with the caption: “Tell me how good it feels to be needed”

And a few days before, the ‘Dangerous Woman’ star shared a snap from the studio.

She simply wrote: “Music is the best medicine.”