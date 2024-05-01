Death Penalty Abolition Bill and Two Other Bills

The Portfolio Committee on Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs and the Thematic Committee on Human Rights have jointly announced a series of public hearings to discuss the death penalty. These hearings aim to engage stakeholders, gather perspectives and guide potential legal reforms in regard to three Bills currently before Parliament:
- The Death Penalty Abolition Bill, which seeks to remove the death penalty from Zimbabwean law,
- The Criminal Law Amendment (Protection of Children and Young Persons) Bill, which aims to bring the law on sexual offences against minors into line with the Constitution, and
- The Administration of Estates Amendment Bill, which seeks to restructure the office of the Master of the High Court
The hearings will be conducted by two teams, and the times, dates and venues will be as follows:
Team A:
|Date
|Place
|Time
|Venue
|Monday 6th May
|Kadoma
|10 a.m.
|Rimuka Hall
|Tuesday 7th May
|Gweru
|10 a.m.
|Mkoba Hall
|Wednesday 8th May
|Bulawayo
|10 a.m.
|Selborne Hotel
|Thursday 9th May
|Lupane
|10 a.m.
|Community Hall
|Friday 10th May
|Filabusi
|10 a.m.
|Avoka
Team B:
|Date
|Place
|Time
|Venue
|Monday 6th May
|Bindura
|10 a.m.
|Tendai Hall
|Tuesday 7th May
|Mbare
|10 a.m.
|Stodart Hall
|Wednesday 8th May
|Marondera
|10 a.m.
|Mbuya Nehanda Hall
|Thursday 9th May
|Mutare
|10 a.m.
|Dangamvura Beit Hall
|Friday 10th May
|Masvingo
|10 a.m.
|Civic Centre Hall
These public hearings provide an opportunity for citizens, legal experts, and civil society organizations to express their views on the death penalty. The committees will consider these views as they deliberate on potential legislative changes.
Contact persons for queries:
For Team A
- Mr J. Ndou – Email:ndouj@parlzim.gov.zw,mobile: 0774 546 215
- Ms K. Usai – Email:usaik@parlzim.gov.zw, mobile: 0713 403 799 (committee clerk)
For Team B:
- Mr A. Nyamuramba – Email:nyamurambaa@parlzim.gov.zw,mobile: 0773 309 209 or 0717 460 345
- Ms E. Makonese – Email:makonesee@parlzim.gov.zw,mobile: 0718 847 953 (committee clerk)
Written submissions
Written submissions and correspondence are also welcome and should be addressed to the Clerk of Parliament and marked for the attention of the Portfolio Committee on Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs. If sent by email they should be addressed to clerk@parlzim.gov.zw
