Death Penalty Abolition Bill and Two Other Bills

Spread the love

The Portfolio Committee on Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs and the Thematic Committee on Human Rights have jointly announced a series of public hearings to discuss the death penalty. These hearings aim to engage stakeholders, gather perspectives and guide potential legal reforms in regard to three Bills currently before Parliament:

The Death Penalty Abolition Bill , which seeks to remove the death penalty from Zimbabwean law,

, which seeks to remove the death penalty from Zimbabwean law, The Criminal Law Amendment (Protection of Children and Young Persons) Bill , which aims to bring the law on sexual offences against minors into line with the Constitution, and

, which aims to bring the law on sexual offences against minors into line with the Constitution, and The Administration of Estates Amendment Bill, which seeks to restructure the office of the Master of the High Court

The hearings will be conducted by two teams, and the times, dates and venues will be as follows:

Team A:

Date Place Time Venue Monday 6th May Kadoma 10 a.m. Rimuka Hall Tuesday 7th May Gweru 10 a.m. Mkoba Hall Wednesday 8th May Bulawayo 10 a.m. Selborne Hotel Thursday 9th May Lupane 10 a.m. Community Hall Friday 10th May Filabusi 10 a.m. Avoka

Team B:

Date Place Time Venue Monday 6th May Bindura 10 a.m. Tendai Hall Tuesday 7th May Mbare 10 a.m. Stodart Hall Wednesday 8th May Marondera 10 a.m. Mbuya Nehanda Hall Thursday 9th May Mutare 10 a.m. Dangamvura Beit Hall Friday 10th May Masvingo 10 a.m. Civic Centre Hall

These public hearings provide an opportunity for citizens, legal experts, and civil society organizations to express their views on the death penalty. The committees will consider these views as they deliberate on potential legislative changes.

Contact persons for queries:

For Team A

Mr J. Ndou – Email:ndouj@parlzim.gov.zw,mobile: 0774 546 215 Ms K. Usai – Email:usaik@parlzim.gov.zw, mobile: 0713 403 799 (committee clerk)

For Team B:

Mr A. Nyamuramba – Email:nyamurambaa@parlzim.gov.zw,mobile: 0773 309 209 or 0717 460 345 Ms E. Makonese – Email:makonesee@parlzim.gov.zw,mobile: 0718 847 953 (committee clerk)

Written submissions

Written submissions and correspondence are also welcome and should be addressed to the Clerk of Parliament and marked for the attention of the Portfolio Committee on Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs. If sent by email they should be addressed to clerk@parlzim.gov.zw

Veritas makes every effort to ensure reliable information, but cannot take legal responsibility for information supplied.

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pinterest

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...