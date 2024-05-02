Metbank seeks external funds to support clients

Spread the love

Local financial institution, Metbank, has said it is seeking funds from external partners to support its clients through long-term capital financing.

Dr Linda Chipunza, Metbank’s board chairperson, said the institution was looking to support the economy through long term capital support to industry.

“Metbank will continue to engage with all the relevant funding partners in raising long-term capital to support the country’s economic development aspirations,” revealed the chairperson.

Through securing funds from external partners, Metbank aims to inject vital capital into sectors crucial for national development, thereby fostering sustainable economic expansion.

Long-term capital financing offers several distinct advantages to both businesses and the economy at large.

This provides stability and assurance to industries, enabling them to undertake large-scale projects and long-term investments with confidence.

In terms of capitalisation, Dr Chipunza said: “The Bank remained compliant with the revised regulatory minimum capital requirements for commercial banks and is pleased that it has continued to grow its capital base well beyond the minimum thresholds.”

Going forward, the Bank said its capitalisation will continue to be driven through organic growth with any anticipated shortfalls being covered through shareholder injections.

“The operating environment remains challenging but we remain optimistic that the Bank will maintain an upward growth trajectory, anchored by its strong statement of its financial position. In the implementation of the Bank’s strategy for the delivery of unique customer value propositions, innovation and digitalisation remain our core objectives,” she added.

For the year ended December 31, 2023, Metbank reported a historical comprehensive income of $547,8 billion compared to $66,8 billion in the comparative period.

The gains were underpinned by revaluation gains of their investment property portfolio which was a result of decisive strategic actions made by the Bank to hedge the balance sheet against exchange rate and inflationary pressures.

Dr Chipunza said: “The continued local currency depreciation resulted in increased operating costs in the review period.

“The Bank’s focus remained on increasing foreign currency revenue streams through underwriting loans denominated in foreign currency to act as a hedge against exchange rate depreciation and inflation that will also produce long-term, sustainable profitability.”

Metbank has continued to focus on its digitalisation drive in order to enhance customer satisfaction and convenience.

“Operational and financial resilience is of paramount importance to the Bank supported by robust business continuity and succession planning arrangements.

“The Bank’s board of directors therefore remains resolute with the responsibility of protecting the interests of stakeholders,” the chairperson added.

Source: Herald

