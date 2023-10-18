Zimbabwe farmers urged to delay planting despite heavy rains pouring

HARARE – Government has urged farmers to delay planting despite heavy rains currently being experienced countrywide.

In a statement, Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development permanent secretary Obert Jiri said the downpours do not mark the beginning of the rainy season.

He urged farmers to use the period to prepare their land for the actual planting season soon to come.

“Many parts of the country have received substantial rains this week,” said the government official.

“The Meteorological Services Department advises that this is not the start of the rainy season.

“We advise farmers to use these rains to speed up land preparation, holing for pfumvudza/Intwasa and accelerating tillage for those practicing conventional farming.

“Farmers are discouraged from planting unless they have adequate irrigation.”

Jiri also urged wheat farmers to delay harvest so that their produce dries up.

“We expect the weather to clear soon; so, wheat farmers may expect a better assessment of the crop.

“Unless a farmer has access to drying facilities, no harvesting is advisable until the moisture content is in the acceptable range”.

For the past week, Zimbabwe has been experiencing heavy rainfalls with a hailstorm accompanied by violent winds and lightning. – ZimLive

