Zimbabwean producer talks about working on “The Lion King: The Gift”

Following the release of Beyoncé’s album, “The Lion King: The Gift” – which featured several African artists, writers and producers – the continent has been celebrated and acknowledged for its boundless musical talents.

Relatively unknown, up-and-coming Zimbabwean producer, DJ and bassist Robert Ndabezinhle Magwenzi, professionally known as Evoke, is among the handful of talented African artists featured on this album.

Evoke co-wrote and co-produced “Find Your Way Back”, which has been one of the favourites on the album, alongside “Spirit” and “Brown Skin Girl”.

Listen to “Find Your Way Back” below:

Other notable artists featured on the project include the likes of Wizkid, Burna Boy, Busiswa and Moonchild Sanelly.

The 27-year-old producer said he was absolutely thrilled to have been considered for this opportunity, which he considers to be the highlight of his career thus far.

“When I first got the news that I would be writing and producing for Beyoncé, I couldn’t believe it,” he said. “I thought it was a joke. I wondered how she and her team knew about me, I still wonder. Needless to say, I am very happy and still in awe.”

Although he said he could not say much about his involvement because of contractual reasons, he did say that he wrote the song with Bubele Booi with the intention of marrying two genres, afro beats and house.

Evoke’s career as a producer took off after he was involved in the production of Manu Worldstar’s hit single, “NaLingi”. With over 1.5 million streams since its release, “NaLingi” is one of the biggest South African songs to come out of 2018.

Watch the “NaLingi” music video below:

He said that “Find Your Way Back” was open to your own interpretation. “This song does not have a specific meaning, its a song that is really open to interpretation from whoever is listening to it because it will mean different things to different people,” he said.

Evoke, who is an interior designer decided to focus on music full time, something he does not regret doing.

“What’s next for me is to just to keep working hard and using opportunities like this to take my craft to the world and show them what Africa has to offer. I haven’t done anything, I see this as scratching the surface. I’m really excited to work harder to reach my full potential.”

He plans on releasing an EP later this year.