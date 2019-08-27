Cardi B thanks team for making her ‘butt look big’ in music video

Cardi B thanked her “glam team” for making her butt look its best in her video for ‘Money’ at the MTV Video Music Awards.

The rapper won the Best Hip Hop Video prize at the ceremony on Monday.

In her thank you speech she expressed gratitude to makeup artist Erika La Pearl and hairstylist Tokyo Stylez and the director Jora Frantzis for helping her overcome some of her body confidence issues when filming the racy promo.

Speaking on stage, she said: “Since this is the Video Music Awards and everything, I really want to thank my music video team – first Jora Frantzis – that’s the director.

“She gotta hear outta my mouth, ‘I look ugly. Edit my stomach, edit my butt. Smooth my cellulite out.’

“And I wanna thank my glam team, Erika, Tokyo. Thank y’all so much. Without y’all, my music videos wouldn’t look like this. Thank you Jesus, thank you Jesus!”

Cardi, 26, has been open about going under the knife for a breast augmentation and liposuction, and she recently joked that the reason she wanted a larger chest was to give her more buoyancy in the water.

Posting a picture of herself on Instagram earlier this month, she teased in the caption: “I can’t swim so I bought these t***ies so I can float. (sic)”

The ‘I Like It’ hitmaker had her breasts done around the same time she had liposuction on her stomach, to help her regain her pre-pregnancy body following the birth of her daughter Kulture Kiari.

Originally, Cardi – who has 12-month-old Kulture with her husband Offset – went straight back to performing after her surgeries, but was eventually forced to axe several shows in order to give herself time to recover.

A message from her representatives at the time read: “Cardi was overzealous in getting back to work, she didn’t take the time necessary to fully recover from her surgery. Her strenuous schedule has taken a toll on her body and she has been given strict doctor’s orders to pull out of the rest of her performances in May.

“She’s very disappointed as she hates to let her fans down. She reassures them that she will see them in September.”