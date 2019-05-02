Winners in the top categories at Billboard Music Awards

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A list of winners in the top categories at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards, held Wednesday at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

— Top Hot 100 song: “Girls Like You,” Maroon 5 featuring Cardi B

— Top Billboard 200 album: Drake, “Scorpion”

— Top artist: Drake

— Top new artist: Juice WRLD

— Top female artist: Ariana Grande

— Top male artist: Drake

— Top streaming songs artist: Drake

— Top song sales artist: Drake

— Top radio songs artist: Drake

— Top duo/group: BTS

— Top R&B artist: Ella Mai

— Top rap artist: Drake

— Top country artist: Luke Combs

— Top rock artist: Imagine Dragons

— Top Latin artist: Ozuna

— Top dance/electronic artist: The Chainsmokers

— Top Christian artist: Lauren Daigle

— Top gospel artist: Tasha Cobbs Leonard

— Top social artist: BTS

— Top touring artist: Ed Sheeran

— Chart achievement award: Ariana Grande

— Icon award: Mariah Carey