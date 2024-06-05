Usher to Receive Lifetime Achievement BET Award

Spread the love

American singer Usher Raymond is having an outstanding 2024, from headlining the Super Bowl to getting married, and now he is set to receive a Lifetime Achievement BET Award.

The 45-year-old star will be honored for his career achievements at the BET Awards at the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles on June 30.

Connie Orlando, BET’s EVP of Specials, Music Programming, and Music Strategy, said: “The relationship between BET and Usher spans decades, from his multiple appearances on 106 & Park to most recently winning the Entertainer of the Year trophy at the 55th NAACP Image Awards. From his chart-topping hits, electrifying performances, and unforgettable vocals to his signature moves and sound, Usher continues to set new standards for the music industry and Black excellence. We look forward to creating an amazing line-up to pay tribute to our global icon.”

Previous recipients of the Lifetime Achievement Award include Whitney Houston, Prince, Queen Latifah, Mary J. Blige, Samuel L. Jackson, and Lionel Richie.

Usher celebrated the moment with his 13.1 million Instagram followers, sharing his excitement for the big day. “30 years of U and I…My Day 1s! Thank U @bet for honoring me with the Lifetime Achievement Award and a tribute performance 🎤 See U at the #BETAwards 🤞🏾,” he posted.

Usher performed the Super Bowl halftime show in Las Vegas earlier this year, a career highlight for the chart-topping star. He aimed to create a memorable experience for his fans. Speaking prior to the event, he told Vogue, “It has to be perfect.

I’ve been doing this for 30 years. I want people who have been a part of that journey to feel like it’s a celebration for everybody, for all of us, from the beginning up until this point.”

The 2024 BET Awards will be held at the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles on June 30 and will air on Monday, July 1, 2024, in South Africa.

