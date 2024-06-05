“Bad Boys: Ride or Die” Aims to Redeem Legacy Amid Action and Humor

Spread the love

“Bad Boys: Ride or Die,” the fourth instalment in the Will Smith-Martin Lawrence action-comedy series, revolves around a quest to clear the tarnished legacy of Conrad Howard (Joe Pantoliano), the beloved captain of detectives Mike (Smith) and Marcus (Lawrence).

Following Howard’s death, he is falsely accused of being an informant for a Mexican drug cartel, masking deeper corruption. The detectives embark on a mission to restore his reputation.

Beyond the plot, the film marks a significant moment for Smith, who faced public scrutiny after the infamous 2022 Oscars incident where he slapped Chris Rock. Despite the controversy, the success of 2020’s “Bad Boys for Life,” which grossed $424.6 million, propelled the continuation of the franchise.

“Ride or Die” is Smith’s first major release in what can be considered the “Post Slap” era. The film sees him back in action, navigating the Miami waterfront alongside Lawrence. The movie attempts to maintain a sense of normalcy and continuity, despite the passage of nearly three decades since the original.

In “Ride or Die,” signs of aging are evident. Marcus suffers a heart attack on the dance floor, and Mike deals with panic attacks. Nevertheless, the film stays true to its 1990s roots, with producer Jerry Bruckheimer at the helm and original director Michael Bay stepping aside for Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, though Bay makes a cameo appearance. The movie sticks to its buddy-cop formula, complete with explosions and slow-motion car chases.

The heart of the series remains the comedic chemistry and bond between Smith and Lawrence. While Lawrence’s energetic performance is a standout, Smith plays more of a straight man, reflecting a less confident demeanor post-slap. Despite the challenges, “Ride or Die” showcases Smith’s enduring presence as one of the top American action stars of the past few decades.

The film, however, struggles to rise above its predictable plot and remains inevitably linked to the slap incident, particularly with a climactic scene where Marcus smacks Mike. Yet, directors Adil & Bilall keep the pace brisk, ensuring the focus stays on the action and humor rather than the film’s implausible details, such as Mike’s complex family ties revealed in the previous movie.

“Bad Boys: Ride or Die” underscores the absence of modern counterparts to genre-defining stars like Smith and Lawrence. This summer’s release of “Beverly Hills Cop” with Eddie Murphy further highlights the industry’s struggle to produce similar enduring action-comedy franchises.

“Bad Boys: Ride or Die,” a Columbia Pictures release, is rated R by the Motion Picture Association for “strong violence, language throughout, and some sexual references.” The film runs for 115 minutes and earns two and a half stars out of four.

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pinterest

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...