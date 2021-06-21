Usain Bolt and Kasi Bennett welcome twins Thunder and Saint

Usain Bolt and his partner Kasi Bennett have welcomed twins, Saint Leo Bolt and Thunder Bolt, into the world as a sibling for their 13-month-old daughter Olympia Lightning Bolt. The 34-year-old Olympic legend took to Instagram on Father’s Day to share a picture of his newborns, Saint Leo Bolt and Thunder Bolt, alongside the couple’s 13-month-old daughter Olympia Lightning Bolt.

He wrote: “Olympia Lightning Bolt [lightning bolt emoji] Saint Leo Bolt [lightning bolt emoji] Thunder Bolt [lightning bolt emoji] (sic)”

The couple are yet to reveal when their little ones were born, but Kasi also shared a number of snaps from their photoshoot, and she paid tribute to the sprinter as "the rock of this family". She posted: "Happy Father's Day to my forever love! @usainbolt You are the rock of this family and the greatest daddy to our little ones. We love you world without end! (sic)"

Last month, model Kasi wished her daughter Olympia a happy first birthday, and she shared a montage video of her first pregnancy.

The 31-year-old star wrote: “Happy Birthday Princess Olympia Lightning …two became three (sic)” Jamaican sprinting icon Bolt also shared a birthday message for Olympia, admitting she had made him “a better person”.

He wrote at the time: “So happy that you came into my life and made me a better person and a father. I just want to be better and work harder. I just want to wish u Olympia a happy first birthday daddy will love u forever (sic)” The couple have been dating since 2014, but they only went public with their relationship in 2016.