Kim Kardashian West pays Father’s Day tribute to Kanye West

Kim Kardashian West has praised Kanye West, her estranged husband, on Instagram. The 40-year-old star – who has North, eight, Saint, five, Chicago, three, and Psalm, two, with her estranged husband – has included a photo of Kanye on an Instagram post, amid a collection of snaps that also featured the likes of Robert Kardashian, her late father, Caitlyn Jenner, Rob Kardashian, her brother, Scott Disick, Tristan Thompson and Travis Scott.

Kim captioned her Instagram post: “Happy Father’s Day to all the amazing dads in our lives! Love you unconditionally!!! (sic)” Kim recently insisted that in spite of their split, she’ll always be Kanye’s “biggest fan”. The brunette beauty – who married the rap star in 2014 – considers Kanye to be “family” and she’s determined that they maintain a healthy relationship for the sake of their children.

Asked about their relationship now, Kim said: “We have an amazing co-parenting relationship and I respect him so much … I will forever be Kanye’s biggest fan. “He’s the father of my kids. Kanye will always be family.”

Despite this, Kim refused to discuss the reasons for their split during the “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” reunion show. She said: “It wasn’t one specific thing. It was a general difference of opinions on a few things.” Meanwhile, Khloe Kardashian recently accused her sister Kourtney of hiding her love life on ‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians’.