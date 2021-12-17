Tyler Perry involved in car accident

The 52-year-old actor was driving his Bentley and became involved in a collision with a vehicle driven by a female driver who had “cut across three lanes”, but both have escaped uninjured.

A source told PEOPLE: ” Tyler is absolutely fine, as is the other driver. The other driver cut across three lanes of traffic, right across Tyler’s path, and unfortunately his car hit her driver’s side.”

The crash reportedly took place “just minutes” after the ‘House of Payne’ star had left the airport, and the woman driving the other car admitted that she caused the collision, according to TMZ.

Photos obtained by the outlet show Tyler’s white Bentley to have been completely smashed, but no one suffered “serious” injuries or even needed to be checked in hospital.