VFEX welcomes new listing

BINDURA Nickel Corporation Limited is the latest counter to list on the country’s foreign currency bourse, the Victoria Falls Stock Exchange.

There was another reason to celebrate on the Victoria Falls Stock Exchange-VFEX this Friday, after the listing of Bindura Nickel Corporation Limited.

A thriving counter on the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange, Bindura Nickel Corporation comes to the VFEX at an interesting time with expectations to raise forex for its operations that include a smelter plant.

“Investment into exploration and mining resources is a key plank of the overall organic growth of the company. With the impetus that is generated by the listing of BNC on the VFX, we sincerely hope to raise under USD10million to complete the smelter d refinery at the mine which will boost output.”

For the government, the listing has generated the excitement of a growing VFEX poised to be an impetus for many local businesses eyeing a market where they can raise hard currency.

“Happy to witness this rapid growth of VFX. Govt has come up with a raft of incentives to encourage listings on the VFEX.”

Incentives offered by the Second Republic have been the icing on the cake for many potential investors on the Victoria Falls Stock Exchange.

The entry of Bindura Nickel Corporation Limited is viewed as the continuation of that sound policy which analysts believe is the main drawcard. – ZBC

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

