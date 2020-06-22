The Undertaker retires from WWE

WWE legend The Undertaker has retired after 30 years with the company.

The legendary superstar – who first appeared for the company at Survivor Series in 1990 – has seemingly called time on his three-decade career two months after facing AJ Styles in the cinematic Boneyard Match at WrestleMania 36.

Speaking during the final episode of “The Last Ride” on the WWE Network, he said: “I believe I’m at a place now, post-Boneyard – which was a hellacious battle against one of the best in the business.

“Here you are, climbing on your motorcycle and taking off. There was a lot of thought and a lot of emotion, one of those being, ‘Are you happy enough with that?’

“It was a powerful moment. You don’t necessarily always get those. If there was ever a perfect ending to a career, that right there was it.”

Although the 55-year-old wrestler feels like he is done in the ring, he admitted the cliche of “never say never” certainly applies when it comes to his friendship with WWE boss Vince McMahon.

He added: “If Vince was in a pinch, would I come back? I guess time would only tell there.

“In case of emergency, break glass, you pull out The Undertaker. I would consider it.

“At this point in my career, I have no desire to get back in the ring.”

Undertaker’s rich legacy includes a 25-2 WrestleMania record, as well as a 21-0 winning streak which lasted until he lost to Brock Lesnar in 2014 at WrestleMania XXX.

The so-called Dead Man has main evented the show of shows, won the Royal Rumble and head multiple championships, and he feels like he has nothing left to prove.

He pondered: “I’m at a point, it’s time this cowboy really rides away. There’s nothing left for me to conquer or accomplish.

“The game has changed. It’s time for new guys to come up. The time just seems right.

“This documentary has helped me discover that and open my eyes to the bigger picture and not judge myself as harshly these last few years.”