Rihanna Dropps Major Clue About Releasing New Music

Rihanna has so many ventures under her belt, from her brands like Fenty Beauty, Fenty Skin, and Savage x Fenty to her ventures on the big and small screens; the businesswoman has a ton on her plate. In recent years, music has been placed on the backburner.

The 33-year-old singer’s last album, Anti, was released in 2016, and since the acclaimed album’s debut, fans have been absolutely desperate for more music. For years, there have been whispers about R9, the fan name for Rihanna’s ninth studio album. However, there hasn’t been a single released thus far.

Now, the Barbados-born singer has dropped a major clue about when we can expect to see new music. Why did Rihanna quit making music?

Rihanna never actually quit music, but after a decade in the limelight, churning out eight studio albums, she wanted to pause to focus on her other interest and to live life on her terms.

“I used to be in the studio, only the studio, for three months straight, and an album would come out,” she explained to Interview Magazine. “Now, it’s like a carousel. I do fashion one day, lingerie the next, beauty the next, then music the next. It’s like having a bunch of kids and you need to take care of them all.”