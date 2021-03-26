Justin Bieber tops both Singles and Albums Charts

Justin Bieber has debuted at No.1 on the Official Irish Albums Chart this week with his sixth studio album, Justice – while his single ‘Peaches’ has also entered the Official Irish Singes Chart at the top spot.

‘Peaches’, a collaboration with fellow Canadian artists Daniel Caesar and Giveon has become Bieber’s seventh Irish No.1 hit – following ‘I Don’t Care’ with Ed Sheeran, ‘What Do You Mean’, ‘Sorry, ‘Love Yourself’, ‘Cold Water’ with Major Lazer and MØ, and ‘Despacito’ with Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee.

Justice, released last Friday, is his fourth No.1 album in Ireland. He previously claimed the Irish Chart Double only once in his career – back in January 2016, when Purpose and ‘Love Yourself’ were both at No.1.

Elsewhere on the Official Irish Albums, Lana Del Rey’s Chemtrails Over The Country Club has debuted at No.1. Del Rey’s seventh studio album has also garnered the most downloads and vinyl sales of the week.

At No.3 is Dermot Kennedy’s Without Fear – which has scored a landmark 75th week in the Top 5.

On the Official Irish Singles Chart meanwhile, last week’s chart-topper, Tiësto’s ‘The Business’ has dropped to No.2.

Kildare’s rising star Lea Heart scores her second Top 50 hit with ‘IDK Why’ at No.36. – Hot Press