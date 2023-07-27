Rapper Jub Jub in court for attempted murder, rape

Well-known South African rapper Jub Jub handed himself over to the police in Brixton on Thursday, 27 July 2023, after a warrant of arrest was issued against him.

Molemo Katleho Maarohanye, known as Jub Jub, appeared in the Johannesburg Magistrates’ Court on charges of attempted murder, rape and assault. The media personality has denied all charges and was released on bail of R10 000.

The alleged charges brought against him date back to 2006 when the accused was in a relationship with the complainant.

“We didn’t expect the bail to be so high,” Maarohanye’s lawyer, Ntsako Baloyi of Ntsako Baloyi Inc told The Citizen.

Jub Jub’s legal team had initially requested for bail to be set at R1 000, but the court felt that the amount was too low for the magnitude of charges against him.

“Look, it never happened. It’s a fabrication of charges,” Baloyi said.

He added that Jub Jub is fine, just shocked by the unexpected charges against him. “He’s accepted that there’s a plot to bring him down,” said Baloyi.

About the R100 million lawsuit Jub Jub filed against channel Moja Love, the lawyer confirmed that it’s still there but just needs to negotiate with the channel.

“We’re yet to discuss with Moja Love, but now he’s back working with them. We will settle the matter soon.”

The channel released a statement on Thursday afternoon acknowledging that the media personality’s appearance in court. “The channel recently learnt of media personality Molemo “Jub Jub”

Maarohanye’s appearance in court earlier today on various charges.”

“The information at our disposal is that “Jub Jub” handed himself over to the police earlier today and he is now out on bail. The channel will monitor the progress in this matter and will allow the law to take its course,” read the statement.

The matter will return to court on August 24.

The Citizen was unable to get comment from the media personality himself as he left court in a white tinted Ranger away from the media that had been stationed right in front of court. — The Citizen

