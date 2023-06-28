Pussycat dolls lead singer Nicole Scherzinger engaged to Zimbabwe-born Thom Evans

Nicole Scherzinger, the singer and television personality, recently got engaged to her partner Thom Evans. She shared the news on Instagram, posting a photo of the moment Evans proposed.

The couple was on vacation in Hawaii, which holds significance for Scherzinger as she was born there. They have been enjoying their time on the island and even celebrated Scherzinger’s 45th birthday there.

The announcement received an outpouring of love and congratulations in the comments, including messages from celebrity friends like Zooey Deschanel and Rebel Wilson.

Thom Evans, born on April 2, 1985, in Harare, Zimbabwe, had a professional rugby career in Scotland before transitioning into the entertainment industry as a model and TV personality.

Scherzinger and Evans met on a celebrity version of the X Factor talent show in 2019 and made their red carpet debut as a couple in January 2020. Despite some reports of a split in February of the same year, Scherzinger dismissed them and humorously affirmed their plans for Valentine’s Day.

The couple frequently shares their happy moments and travels on social media, enjoying their time together.

