Pkellow shows up at Miss Universe Zimbabwe in a stunning Ghanaian fashion Duaba Serwa dress

Zimbabwean socialite, businesswoman and fashion icon, Pokello Nare showed up at Miss Universe Zimbabwe wearing a magical piece from Ghanaian fashion brand Duaba Serwa.

The outfit features a skirt made from the brand’s signature origami textures with a mini corset waist band and bubble train paired with a tie dye cropped top. Pokello completed the look with an emerald green satin woven clutch, a pulled-back middle part bun and simple facebeat with blue lined eyes.

Pokello rose to fame after participating in the Big Brother Africa reality show in 2013. She is the founder of Pokello Pink Bottoms, a shoe line that sells high-end footwear for women. She is also known for her stunning fashion trends and her influential social media presence.

The sought after piece has also been worn by award winning Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah.

About Duaba Serwa

Founded by it’s creative director Nelly Hagan, an incredible creative force, the Ghanaian womenswear powerhouse is known for its innovative designs, textures, and structured detail. The fashion house has caught the eye of all across the globe; A list Hollywood, those connected to royalty, style icons and icons of culture.

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pinterest

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...