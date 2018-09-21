Paul McCartney teases Beatles ‘Let It Be’ film remake

The original came out in 1970 and documented the demise of the iconic rock group – which was completed by Sir Ringo Starr and the late John Lennon and George Harrison – but the 76-year-old music legend has revealed a new version featuring never-seen-before footage could be unleashed on modern formats, DVD and Blu-ray, in 2020 to mark the documentary’s 50th anniversary.

Speaking to Canada’s Radio X, Macca spilled: “I think there may be a new version of it.

“That is kind of the latest gossip.

“We keep talking about [a re-release].

“We have meetings at Apple, you know, the original Beatles Apple.

“And it’s one of the things you never quite know what’s gonna happen with it. So there’s no [definite] story at the moment. But I keep saying ‘what’s gonna happen?’, because people ask about it.

“I tell you what I think it’s gonna happen.

"That's kind of the latest gossip. There's a lot of footage, and the original movie came out, and it was really sort of about the break-up of The Beatles.

"And so for me, it was a little sad, the movie."

“And so for me, it was a little sad, the movie.”

The ‘Yellow Submarine’ hitmaker – who recently released his new solo record ‘Egypt Station’ – insists that it would be an entirely new film, not simply a remake.

He continued: “But I know people have been looking at the [unreleased] footage; there’s about 56 hours of footage. And someone was talking to me the other day and said: ‘The overall feeling is very joyous and very uplifting.

“It’s like a bunch of guys making music and enjoying it’, you know.

“So I think there is some talk about making a new movie, re-editing it from the same period, from the same footage.

“We can make a new film out of it. So who knows, that may be happening in a year or two.”

Lindsay-Hogg helmed the original, which was filmed in 1969 during the making of the album of the same name, with the album titled track penned by McCartney.