Nox back with 3 singles

HE’S back!

After a five-year hiatus away from music Nox Guni is back with three singles now on rotation on local radio stations.

The muso, currently based in South Africa, where he works for an accounting firm, is ready to top the charts once more.

“The songs are on rotation on the leading radio stations and very soon the videos will be on MTV Bass, Trace Africa and Chanel O,” said his manager David Ndachengedzwa.

Last week the artiste rekindled his love with fans in Cape Town where he staged a show and another one is in the offing. Consider it a warm up for many more to come.

“We will wrap up this month with another show in Verineerging then after that, we will have two gigs in the United Kingdom in September,” he added.

Nox has also set his eyes on Canada, Australia and a few other countries in the region.

He started his music career with an audition at a local talent show called Superstar in 2002. Although he managed to progress to the later stages of the competition, he could not carry on because the talent show events coincided with his advanced level examinations.

It was in 2004 that Nox released his first album titled Wandipengesa in which the hit single Maria was included.

The song Maria was also complemented by a well-polished video. In 2007 he was part of the group Afrounik which comprised Tawanda Mugodi and Trevor Dongo. The group released their album titled Unikness which carried the song Kana musipo. The song did very well in the local charts and they also released a video for it. He was to go solo with his album Chapter Three a year later.