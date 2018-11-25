Nicki Minaj promises to return to China after ‘scam’ fest drama

Nicki Minaj reportedly flew all the way to China to perform at a festival that was allegedly a scam.

The American rap star headed to perform a 90-minute set at the Djakarta Warehouse Project China festival but subsequently learned that the event wasn’t as it had been advertised, Shanghaiist reports.

The festival was originally billed as a spin-off of the Djakarta Warehouse Project (DWP), which takes place in Bali, Indonesia.

But just prior to the event taking place, the company behind the Indonesian festival slammed the credibility of the event in China, saying that the use of its branding was “unauthourised”.

In a statement issued via BuzzFeed, DWP explained: “The event rumoured to take place in Shanghai on 17th and 18th of November 2018 is an unauthorized use of DWP trademark.

“DWP as a brand, has no association with the event.”

The event still took place but Nicki did not perform – much to the displeasure of the fans, some of whom had spent more than $400 on their ticket.

In a video recorded by a fan, Nicki promised to return to Shanghai with a “better partner”.

The outspoken rap star explained: “I’ll be back you guys for my real fans, in Shanghai, in China. I love you so much.

“And I’ll be back with a better partner this time, okay?”

