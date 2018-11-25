The ‘I’ll Be Missing You’ hitmaker also spoke of a time earlier this year when Kim had helped him out of a “dark time”.

He added: “From the top of the year, I was going through a real dark time. I was really depressed. And I don’t know why, maybe it was cause I was getting older. I just went through a dark, dark time. And she would come over and make sure … even though we weren’t together … She was just like, ‘Come on, Puff. You gotta get up. You gotta get up out the bed. You gotta get moving. You gotta get up.'”

Diddy then addressed his children – Christian, 20, and 11-year-old twins Jessie and D’Lila, whom he has with the late model, as well as 24-year-old Justin, whom he has with Misa Hylton Brim, and 12-year-old Chance, whose mother is Sarah Chapman – as he encouraged them to talk to him “about everything”.

He said: “I just want to say, to my kids – Justin, Christian, Delilah, Jessie, Chance, and the other man of the house, Quincy – your mother instilled in me this, that I pledge in front of everybody right now, that I will always be there for y’all. I will always take care of you. To the girls especially, we’re about to enter into some different type of times. I want y’all to be able to talk to me about everything, and I mean everything.”

The rapper closed his eulogy by speaking directly to Kim – whom he dated on and off for 13 years – and claiming her voice would never “stop talking” inside of him.

He said: “I want to thank each and every one of you in here today because she loved y’all. If you in here, she loved you, she touched you, you cared enough to come. And I just want to tell y’all thank you so much.

“And Kim, we gonna miss you so much. I’m not gonna miss you too much because I’m not going to let your voice inside of me stop talking. I know you like to talk to me when you get on those rants and I just want to let you know, I’ll be listening … We love you, Kim. Thank you.”