Mhangami’s colourful album launch

ONE of Mutare’s consistent and budding gospel musicians, Nomusa Mhangami Sigelagelani hopes that her recently-released fourth album will go a long way in winning more souls for Christ, heal the broken-hearted as well as take her career to a new and higher level.

Titled Mhemberero, the six-track album was officially launched at a colourful ceremony at a local hotel last week on Saturday where renowned Mutare-based artistes and instrumentalists performed.

The album contains six tracks which include Mhemberero, Tirimunyasha, Amen which features Dorcas Moyo and Dananai which features sungura ace, Simbarashe Muchita.

It was co-produced by Joseph Makiwa and Olin Anderson at JM Studios and Kunashe Studios.

“I am happy with the positive response the album has been getting so far. It is quite encouraging that people, even from outside the country, are responding to the album.

“I aim to preach and heal through music and I am glad that slowly I am getting there.

“The album is about giving hope to the hopeless, as well as uplifting souls of the downtrodden.

“I took my time to come up with the project. I believe it is one of my best projects so far and my wish is to make sure that more souls will turn to Christ.

“The album launch was electric and I am grateful for everyone who attended the event,” she said.

The colourful event saw guests pledging cash to buy the new album, with the highest bidder putting US$1 000 on the table.

Backed by Glorious Worshippers, Mhangami, who was flagged by star-studied band members such as veteran guitarist, Lamerk Mutero and Joseph Makureya, performed a blend of new and old songs from her discography — the likes of Tirimunyasha and Mhemberero.

The immaculately-dressed band put up a well-choreographed act which charmed guests.

Mhangami is also popular for songs such as Rudo Rwenyu and Ndaiwana Hama, which features talented gospel artiste, Benny Muzanamombe.

Other artistes who lit up the event through performances were Blessing Shumba, Simba Muchita, Pastor Ellen Anderson and Caroline Chidzikwe, among others.

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pinterest

WhatsApp

Skype



Like this: Like Loading...