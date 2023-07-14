James Chimombe reincarnates in Mutare

THE watering hole situated at the heart of the city will for the first time host Tendai, who is the first child of the late music legend, James Chimombe, in a potentially-explosive gig.

Tendai will perform tonight (Friday) and tomorrow as she aims to take revellers down memory lane with her father’s all-time hits such as Cecilia, Kudakwashe, Zvaitika, Jikinya, Jemedza, Bindura and Muchitimugere. All shows start at 8pm.

MiCasa

The packed week-long entertainment itinerary starts with a ‘MaRasta Wednesday’, a night dedicated to reggae fanatics where a live band, Just Friends, entertain revellers.

This weekend will see celebrated new skool wheel spinner, DJs Frazer and Terminator taking over on Friday and Saturday on the turntables, churning out a blend of new and old beats till the last man drops.

Jazz crooner Steve Chikotie headlines this Sunday’s jazz night which starts at 5pm.

Chitsa Sports Bar

Fast rising sungura ensemble, Extra Jump Stars, which has become a darling of many in Dangamvura, thanks to their guitar-strumming prowess, will for the first time perform at the venue this Sunday.

Popular for belting out cover songs for most sungura musicians, the group will start their performance at 6pm.

Local deejays Spillz and Wizzy will take turns to entertain imbibers at the watering hole during the whole weekend.

Showgrounds Casino

The entertainment joint and watering hole, popular for gaming and unwinding all week through, including this weekend, offers a variety of slot machines and live table games.

The joint has table games such as Blackjack, Roulette and Varyjack. While the slot machines come in various themes, gamers are treated to classic music as well as ice cold beer and snacks.

Acid Bar

Youthful DJ Yala, who is popular among music lovers in Chikanga, will entertain fun lovers in the ghetto with an assortment of music this weekend.

He is expected to provide musical therapy to home team, Acid Pool Club and their fans.

