Kelly Rowland shares sweet picture of the moment her older son met baby brother

Singer Kelly Rowland says the “level of excitement was through the roof” when her son Titan met his baby brother for the first time.

The 40-year-old singer gave birth to Noah in January and none of her family could be present due to social distancing measures in place in response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

They watched the birth via Zoom.

The mother-of-two has since shared a sweet picture of the moment she and her husband Tim Weatherspoon introduced the newborn to his six-year-old sibling, Titan.

Alongside the snap of Kelly holding Noah in bed with her spouse and Titan leaning in with smiles beaming across their faces, she wrote on Instagram: “Flashback Friday to the day I brought Noah home to meet his big brother TITAN!

“The level of excitement was THROUGH the roof! And watching my family multiply has been my hearts joy! So grateful for my circle of support yo help me through it all too, cause it’s definitely a shift, but so worth it!

#HAPPYFRIDAYEVERYONE (sic)”

The ‘When Love Takes Over’ hitmaker said last week: “It’s very interesting, you know, I think the whole left side of my shirt right now, actually if I’m being honest, smells like spit up. And my son is absolutely in love with his baby brother and we’re just really happy. It’s really sweet. The house is very sweet and I love it.”

Kelly also revealed that her former Destiny’s Child bandmates Beyoncé and Michelle Williams have met Noah and it was a special moment getting to introduce her baby son to her best friends.

She shared: “It was really amazing. I have pictures of course of them holding him and like just loving on him and hugging him and everything.

“I always say with Destiny’s Child, the singing together and winning awards and everything like that is great, but the friendship that we share still to this day … I can’t even tell you.”

IOL